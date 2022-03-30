To air at 8:00am on Sunday Morning Memories Show 6-11am
The Sunday Morning Memories Show with host, Pastor Barry Bolin, airs on WATH, 970 AM/97.1 FM, beginning at 6 am.
Speakers for April, who speak at 8 am, include:
April 03 Dr. J.W. Smith
April10 Father Don Horak
April 17 Pastor Robert Martin
April 24 Minister Willard Love
To air on weekday devotions between 8:45- 9am, with host Scott Dailey, include:
April 04-08 Dr. J.W. Smith
April 11-15 Father Don Horak
April 18-22 Pastor Robert Martin
April 25 29 Minister Willard Love
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.