To air at 8:00am on Sunday Morning Memories Show 6-11am

The Sunday Morning Memories Show with host, Pastor Barry Bolin, airs on WATH, 970 AM/97.1 FM, beginning at 6 am.

Speakers for April, who speak at 8 am, include:

April 03 Dr. J.W. Smith

April10 Father Don Horak

April 17 Pastor Robert Martin

April 24 Minister Willard Love

To air on weekday devotions between 8:45- 9am, with host Scott Dailey, include:

April 04-08 Dr. J.W. Smith

April 11-15 Father Don Horak

April 18-22 Pastor Robert Martin

April 25 29 Minister Willard Love

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.