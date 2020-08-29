The Sunday Morning Memories Show airs on WATH 970 AM/97.1 FM. Speakers for September will air at 8:06 a.m.
- Sept. 6 – at 8:06 a.m. Minister Bruce Stoker will speak, at 10:36 a.m. a labor message will be brought from Pastor Barry Bolin, at 11:06 a.m. a labor Day special edition from Music and the Spoken Word.
- Sept. 13 – Minister Willard Love
- Sept. 20 – Father Donald Horak
- Sept. 27 – Dr. J.W. Smith
