The Sunday morning memories show airs on WATH 970 AM/97.1 FM.

Speakers for December, also airing shortly after 8 a.m.

  • Dec. 6 – Pastor Barry Bolin
  • Dec. 13 – Minister Terry Holbert
  • Dec. 20 – Rev. Dr. Carolyn Lewis
  • Dec. 27 – Rev. Robert Martin


