The Sunday morning memories show airs on WATH 970 AM/97.1 FM.
The speaker for Sunday Sept. 27, Dr. J.W. Smith, will air shortly after 8 a.m.
Speakers for October, also airing shortly after 8 a.m.
- Oct. 4 – Pastor Barry Bolin
- Oct. 11 – Rev. Dr. Carolyn Bailey Lewis
- Oct. 18 – David Couch
- Oct. 25 – Rev. Robert Martin
