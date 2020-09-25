The Sunday morning memories show airs on WATH 970 AM/97.1 FM.

The speaker for Sunday Sept. 27, Dr. J.W. Smith, will air shortly after 8 a.m.

Speakers for October, also airing shortly after 8 a.m.

  • Oct. 4 – Pastor Barry Bolin
  • Oct. 11 – Rev. Dr. Carolyn Bailey Lewis
  • Oct. 18 – David Couch
  • Oct. 25 – Rev. Robert Martin
