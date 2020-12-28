The Sunday morning memories show airs on WATH 970 AM/97.1 FM.

Speakers for January, also airing shortly after 8 a.m.

  • Jan. 3 – Gary McKibben
  • Jan. 10 – Father Horak
  • Jan. 17 – Pastor Roger Powell
  • Jan. 24 Dr. J.W. Smith
  • Jan. 31 Pastor John Johnson


