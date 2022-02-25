The Sunday Morning Memories show airs on WATH 970 AM/97.1 FM beginning at 6 a.m. with host Pastor Barry Bolin.
Speakers for February, who speak at 8 a.m., include:
March 6 — Pastor Lyndsey Stearns
March 13 — Rev. Dr. Carrie Ator James
March 20 — Minister Bruce Stoker
March 27 — Pastor John Johnson
To air on week-day devotions between 8:45- 9 a.m.
Host: During, Scott Dailey morning show
March 1-4 — Brother Gary McKibben
March 7-11 — Pastor Lyndsey Stearns
March 14-18 — Pastor Barry Bolin
March 21-25 — Minister Bruce Stoker
March 28-April 1 — Pastor John Johnson
