The Sunday Morning Memories show airs on WATH 970 AM/97.1 FM beginning at 6 a.m. with host Pastor Barry Bolin.

Speakers for February, who speak at 8 a.m., include:

March 6 — Pastor Lyndsey Stearns

March 13 — Rev. Dr. Carrie Ator James

March 20 — Minister Bruce Stoker

March 27 — Pastor John Johnson

To air on week-day devotions between 8:45- 9 a.m.

Host: During, Scott Dailey morning show

March 1-4 — Brother Gary McKibben

March 7-11 — Pastor Lyndsey Stearns

March 14-18 — Pastor Barry Bolin

March 21-25 — Minister Bruce Stoker

March 28-April 1 — Pastor John Johnson

