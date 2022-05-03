The Sunday Morning Memories Show with host, Pastor Barry Bolin, airs on WATH, 970 AM/97.1 FM, beginning at 6 a.m.
Speakers for May on the
To air at 8 a.m. on Sunday Morning Memories Show 6-11am
The Sunday Morning Memories Show with host, Pastor Barry Bolin, airs on WATH, 970 AM/97.1 FM, beginning at 6 am.
Speakers to air at 8 a.m. on Sundays, include:
MAY 8 Rev. Dr. Carolyn Bailey Lewis
MAY 15 Otis Crockron
MAY 22 Pastor Jerry Marang
MAY 29 David Couch
To air on week-day devotions between 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m:
Host: Scott Dailey, morning show
May 02-06 Pastor Carl Ratcliff
May 09-13 Rev. Dr. Carolyn Bailey Lewis
May 16-20 Otis Crockron
May 23-27 Brother Gary McKibben
May 30 -31, June 01-03 David Couch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.