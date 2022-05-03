The Sunday Morning Memories Show with host, Pastor Barry Bolin, airs on WATH, 970 AM/97.1 FM, beginning at 6 a.m.

Speakers for May on the 

To air at 8 a.m. on Sunday Morning Memories Show 6-11am

The Sunday Morning Memories Show with host, Pastor Barry Bolin, airs on WATH, 970 AM/97.1 FM, beginning at 6 am. 

Speakers to air at 8 a.m. on Sundays, include:

MAY 8 Rev. Dr. Carolyn Bailey Lewis

MAY 15 Otis Crockron 

MAY 22 Pastor Jerry Marang

MAY 29 David Couch

To air on week-day devotions between 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m:

Host: Scott Dailey, morning show

May 02-06 Pastor Carl Ratcliff

May 09-13 Rev. Dr. Carolyn Bailey Lewis

May 16-20 Otis Crockron

May 23-27 Brother Gary McKibben

May 30 -31, June 01-03 David Couch

