Sunday morning memories September schedule
Sep 1, 2022

To air at 8:00am on Sunday Morning memories Show 6 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Host: Pastor Barry Bolin

SEPTEMBER 04 Minister Willard Love
SEPTEMBER 11 Pastor Lyndsey Stearns
SEPTEMBER 18 Pastor John Johnson
SEPTEMBER 25 Father Don Horak

To air on week-day devotions between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.
Host: Scott Dailey, morning show

SEPTEMBER 01-02 David Couch
SEPTEMBER 05-09 Minister Willard Love
SEPTEMBER 12-16 Pastor Lyndsey Stearns
SEPTEMBER 19-23 Pastor John Johnson
SEPTEMBER 26-30 Father Don Horak
