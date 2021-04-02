The Sunday Morning Memories show airs on WATH 970 AM/97.1 FM.
Speakers for March, airing at 8 a.m.
- April 4 – Pastor Barry Bolin
- April 11 – Otis Crockron
- April 18 – Father Don Horak
- April 25 – David Couch
