Sunday Morning Memories Show December schedule set Nov 30, 2022 Nov 30, 2022 Updated 49 min ago The Sunday Morning Memories Show with host, Pastor Barry Bolin, airs on WATH, 970 AM/97.1 FM, beginning at 6 a.m. until 11 a.m.The December schedule at 8 a.m. weekly for the Sunday Morning Memories Show is as follows:To air at 8 a.m. on Sunday Morning memories Show 6-11amHost: Pastor Barry BolinDec. 4 Otis CrockronDec. 11 Pastor John JohnsonDec. 18 Pastor Barry BolinDec. 25 Minister Willard LoveTo air on week-day devotions between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.Host: Scott Dailey, morning showDec. 1-2 Rev. Dr. Carolyn Bailey LewisDec. 5-9 Otis CrockronDec. 12-16 Pastor John JohnsonDec. 19-23 Pastor Barry BolinDec. 26-30 Minister Willard Love
