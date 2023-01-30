Sunday Morning Memories Show February Schedule Jan 30, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 Updated 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sunday Morning Memories Show with host, Pastor Barry Bolin, airs on WATH, 970 AM/97.1 FM.SPEAKERS FOR FEBRUARYThe February schedule to air at 8 a.m. on the Sunday Morning Memories Show from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. is as follows:Host: Pastor Barry BolinFeb. 05 Rev. Terry HolbertFeb. 12 Rev. Dr. Carolyn Bailey LewisFeb. 19 Pastor John JohnsonFeb. 26 Minister Willard LoveTo air on week-day devotions between 8:45 a.m. -9 a.m.Feb. 6-10 Rev. Terry HolbertFeb. 13-17 Rev. Dr. Carolyn Bailey LewisFeb. 20-24 Pastor Barry BolinFeb. 27-28 March 1-3 Minister Willard Love Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now About 100 protest Artifacts for transphobic signage, business practices Kyler D'Augustino focused on playoff hopes after becoming TVC all-time scoring leader Middleport firefighter dies from injuries sustained in crash Artifacts' owner defends signs about gender Athens County real estate transfers, Dec. 19-30 Trending Recipes
