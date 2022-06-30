The Sunday Morning Memories Show with host, Pastor Barry Bolin, airs on WATH, 970 AM/97.1 FM, beginning at 6 a.m.

To air at 8 a.m. on Sunday Morning Memories Show 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Host: Pastor Barry Bolin

JULY 03 Rev. Dr. Carrie Ator James 

JULY 10 Dr. jw Smith

JULY 17 Father Don Horak 

JULY 24 Rev. Robert Martin

JULY 31 Pastor Carl Ratcliff

To air on week-day devotions between 8:45 a.m. and 9.a.m.

Host: Scott Dailey, morning show

JULY 04-08 Pastor Barry Bolin

JULY 11-15 Doctor jw Smith

JULY 18-22 Father Don Horak 

JULY 25-29 Rev. Robert Martin 

