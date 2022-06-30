Sunday Morning Memories Show July schedule Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sunday Morning Memories Show with host, Pastor Barry Bolin, airs on WATH, 970 AM/97.1 FM, beginning at 6 a.m.To air at 8 a.m. on Sunday Morning Memories Show 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.Host: Pastor Barry BolinJULY 03 Rev. Dr. Carrie Ator James JULY 10 Dr. jw SmithJULY 17 Father Don Horak JULY 24 Rev. Robert MartinJULY 31 Pastor Carl RatcliffTo air on week-day devotions between 8:45 a.m. and 9.a.m.Host: Scott Dailey, morning showJULY 04-08 Pastor Barry BolinJULY 11-15 Doctor jw SmithJULY 18-22 Father Don Horak JULY 25-29 Rev. Robert Martin Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Martin Barry Bolin Christianity Don Horak Smith Carrie Ator James Carl Ratcliff Morning Memories Show Show Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Beloved former Coolville VFD Chief dies in farming accident Motion seeks judgement in lawsuit involving Facebook page Retired lawman dies in farming accident Fourth of July fireworks set for Sunday, Monday Fatal farm tractor crash on Route 681 in Athens County Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.