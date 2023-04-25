Sunday Morning Memories Show May schedule set Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sunday Morning Memories Show with host, Pastor Barry Bolin, airs on WATH, 970 AM/97.1 FM.SPEAKERS FOR MAYTo air at 8 a.m. on the Sunday Morning Memories Show, which airs from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.Host: Pastor Barry BolinApril 30 Minister Willard LoveMay 7 Pastor John JohnsonMay 14 Rev. Terry HolbertMay 21 Pastor Jerry MarangMay 28 Rev. Dr. Robert MartinTo air on week-day devotions between 8:45 a.m.-9:00 a.m.May 1-5 Minister Willard LoveMay 8-12 Pastor John JohnsonMay 15-19 Rev. Terry HolbertMay 22-26 Brother David CouchMay 29, 30,31, June 1,2 Rev. Dr. Robert Martin Recipe of the Day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Religion Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now State suspends license of Alexander High School teacher, coach Lawsuit against Nelsonville Crackheads Facebook page administrator settled Throwback Thursday - The early deforestation of the State of Ohio Helicopters take two to local hospitals after wreck Banks hits milestone; focused on team success amidst historic season Trending Recipes
