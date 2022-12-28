Sunday Morning Memories Show Schedule for January Dec 28, 2022 Dec 28, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sunday Morning Memories Show with host, Pastor Barry Bolin, airs on WATH, 970 AM/97.1 FM.The January schedule at 8 a.m. weekly for the Sunday Morning Memories Show is as follows:To air at 8 a.m. on Sunday Morning Memories Show 7 a.m. -11 amHost: Pastor Barry BolinJanuary 1 Rev. Robert MartinJanuary 8 Father Don HorakJanuary 15 Rev. Dr. Carrie Ator JamesJanuary 22 Brother Gary McKibbenJanuary 29 Pastor Carl RatcliffTo air on week-day devotions between 8:45-9 a.m.January 2-6 Rev. Robert MartinJanuary 9-13 Father Don HorakJanuary 16-20 Brother David CouchJanuary 23-27 Brother Gary McKibbenJanuary 30, 31, Feb. 1, 2, 3 Pastor Carl Ratcliff Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Martin Don Horak Gary Mckibben Christianity Carl Ratcliff Carrie Ator James Morning Speaker Barry Bolin Morning Memories Show January Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2022 Holiday Gift Guide Trending Now Athens County real estate transfers, Nov. 7-23 Nelsonville woman pleads guilty of stealing from elderly woman Leader of nationally ranked OU hockey team stresses more than just the game Commissioners raise concerns about proposed EMA/911 Center Cifliku chasing dreams while embracing his college home at OU Trending Recipes
