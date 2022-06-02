Sunday Morning Memories Show schedule Jun 2, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sunday Morning Memories Show with host, Pastor Barry Bolin, airs on WATH, 970 AM/97.1 FM, beginning at 6 a.m.Speakers for June, to air at 8 a.m. on the show that runs until 11 a.m are:JUNE 05, Rev. Terry HolbertJUNE 12 Pastor Lyndsey StearnsJUNE 19 Rev. Willard LoveJUNE 26 Pastor John JohnsonTo air on week-day devotions between 8:45 to 9 a.m.Host: Scott Dailey, morning showJUNE 6-10 Rev. Terry HolbertJUNE 13-17 Pastor Lyndsey StearnsJUNE 20-24 Rev. Willard LoveJUNE 27-JULY 1 Pastor John Johnson Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Terry Holbert Lyndsey Stearns Willard Love John Johnson Christianity June Barry Bolin Scott Dailey Morning Memories Show Show Broadcasting Events Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now New Marshfield annual Memorial Day parade, service set for Monday New OUPD K-9 team member shares traits with another famous Bach Rosas-Clouse inks National Letter of Intent Throwback Thursday Burnout among problems plaguing EMS department Trending Recipes
