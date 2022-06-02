The Sunday Morning Memories Show with host, Pastor Barry Bolin, airs on WATH, 970 AM/97.1 FM, beginning at 6 a.m.

Speakers for June, to air at 8 a.m. on the show that runs until 11 a.m are:

JUNE 05, Rev. Terry Holbert

JUNE 12 Pastor Lyndsey Stearns

JUNE 19 Rev. Willard Love

JUNE 26 Pastor John Johnson

To air on week-day devotions between 8:45 to 9 a.m.

Host: Scott Dailey, morning show

JUNE 6-10 Rev. Terry Holbert

JUNE 13-17 Pastor Lyndsey Stearns

JUNE 20-24 Rev. Willard Love

JUNE 27-JULY 1 Pastor John Johnson

