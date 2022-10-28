Sunday morning memories speakers for November Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sunday Morning Memories Show with host, Pastor Barry Bolin, airs on WATH, 970 AM/97.1 FM, beginning at 6 a.m. until 11 a.m.The November schedule at 8 a.m.weekly for the Sunday Morning Memories Show is as follows:Host: Pastor Barry BolinNov. 6 - David CouchNov. 13 - Minister Willard LoveNov. 20 - Minister Bruce StokerNov. 27 - Rev. Dr. Carolyn Bailey LewisTo air on week-day devotions between 8:45 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.:Host: Scott Dailey, morning showNov. 1-4 - Brother Gary McKibbenNov. 7-11 - Brother David CouchNov. 14-18 - Minister Willard LoveNov. 21-25 - Minister Bruce StokerNov. 28-30 - Rev. Dr. Carolyn Bailey Lewis Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Morning Bruce Stoker Willard Ministries David Couch Speaker Love Memory Show Telecommunications Radio Broadcasting Events November Barry Bolin Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now New Sonic facility inches closer to construction 2022 Athens Halloween Block Party schedule released Just after giving out $10M in bonuses, teachers retirement system announces $5.3B in losses Land Bank demolishes four buildings in Athens County Athens Farmers Market moving to Athens Community Center Trending Recipes
