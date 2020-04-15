A global pandemic and state-mandated school closures won’t stop Trimble Elementary/Middle School Principal Jamie Taylor from connecting with her students. Taylor has taken to social media to live stream Sunday Storytime, a dedicated session every Sunday where Taylor reads a children’s book to students through the internet.
Sunday Storytime began because Taylor was missing seeing her students every day.
“I started Sunday Storytime a couple of weeks ago because I miss seeing the students and interacting with them,” Taylor said. “This gives me a chance to interact with them on some level at least.”
Taylor, who has been principal at Trimble for three years, has read “Pete the Cat and the Missing Cupcakes” and “Moostache” so far. Each book she reads is selected carefully by a scrutinizing panel – her daughters.
“I let my 6 and 10-year-old daughters help in picking books since they fit the target audience of who I am reading to in our Elementary school,” Taylor said. As for what they will choose next, Taylor has no idea. “We will just have to see what they recommend next! The options are endless!”
Taylor plans to continue Sunday Storytime each Sunday at 8:20 p.m. Taylor said that all are welcome to listen, not just Trimble students. The live stream can be viewed on the Trimble Elementary/Middle School Facebook page. All past videos are also posted on the Trimble Local Schools website. https://www.trimble.k12.oh.us/SundayStorytimewithMrsTaylor.aspx
Sunday Storytime has been popular so far, with multiple families tuning in to listen and sharing the videos on their personal Facebook pages.
“So far, it has been received very well,” Taylor said. “People are very appreciative of efforts made by our school district, in general, to maintain contact with our students and provide support for our families and community in this time of uncertainty.”
Trimble Local Schools, like many school districts, has been placing an emphasis on assuring students that the school is still there for them.
“It’s so important for school staff to maintain personal contact with our students,” Taylor said. “We care about them and miss them terribly. Everyone in Trimble Local Schools has made it a priority to maintain that personal contact and provide for our students in some way.”
It has been previously reported that bus drivers, aides and board members are delivering breakfast and lunches to students that have been prepared by cooks, aides and custodians, but also school counselors and resource officers check with students to make sure that they have what is needed.
“Everyone’s role is crucial during this time,” Taylor said.
Educationally, PreK-2nd grade staff members create paper packets for their students to work on, while students in grades 3-12 utilize Google Classroom and other resources.
“Overall, teachers are trying to enrich and expand student knowledge even though they are not physically in school,” Taylor said.
But traditional education is not the only thing that Trimble wants to encourage.
“In addition, we want students to use this time to explore new learning opportunities, such as fun family projects and activities, crafts, cooking, and nature hikes,” Taylor said. “In a world that is typically so fast-paced, this pause allows families to spend time together and reconnect in unique ways. Trimble Local Schools simply wants to support families during this time.”
