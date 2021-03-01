The Spring Sustainability Series has returned to the Athena Cinema in a virtual COVID-19 friendly way. The Virtual Spring Sustainability Series is already underway, with the next film in the series being “No Time to Waste” beginning March 8. The post-show Zoom discussion will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.
"No Time to Waste" celebrates legendary 99-year-old park ranger Betty Reid Soskin's inspiring life, work and urgent mission to restore critical missing chapters of America’s story. The film follows her journey as an African American woman presenting her personal story from a kitchen stool in a national park theater to media interviews and international audiences who hang on every word she utters.
"The series pairs documentary films dealing with environmental issues with talkbacks, panel discussions, and a Q&A with filmmakers," a press release from The Athena Cinema said. "Panels often feature students, faculty, and community activists to give the audience a wide range of perspectives on the topic of the film. Many of the documentaries are critically acclaimed and only available in select locations across the country."
According to the press release, the series has grown in popularity over the last few years, with over 1,700 attendees per year and over 5,000 attendees in total. For those interested, tickets are free but the Cinema is encouraging attendees to register via the Athena website in advance. Registrants will receive emails with additional information.
"Anyone is welcome to participate with access to Zoom," the press release stated.
Spring Sustainability Films and Schedule:
- Three events “Public Trust” “Into the Okavango” and “There’s Something in the Water” were hosted earlier this year.
- "No Time to Waste" – March 8-10
- "Rebuilding Paradise" – March 15-17
- "Motherload" – April 5-7
- "The Need to Grow" – April 19-21
All films are available virtually on the first day of the event to registrants. Registering is free, go to the Athena Cinema website to sign up and receive a link via email for the discussion and film.
Discussions will be held over Zoom on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Films will be made available on Monday of the week they are showing from 7 p.m. until the following Wednesday at 7 p.m. For more information about the films, please visit http://athenacinema.com/sustainabilityseries/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.