Taking place on Sunday, Sept.12 from 3 to 5 p.m., there will be a tour of homemade electric vehicles and off-grid living hosted by Dennis Miller.
The first stop will be ”Tao Motors”, Dennis’s shop where he has built 3 SEVs (solar electric vehicles). There is a solar charging station and a woodworking shop.
We will then carpool to Dennis’s off grid home in the forest -“Isville”. He has a self build log cabin with a small PV system and a box truck fitted with PV panels as a mobil solar charging station.
After the tour we will have a potluck supper. Please bring your own table service and a dish to share.
Directions: From Athens take SR50 east toward Parkersburg, go right on SR7 to Tuppers Plains. Tao Motors is on the right just as you enter town.
To carpool from Athens meet under the solar panel at the E State St Rec area.
