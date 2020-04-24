Suzanne Knauerhase has been named the 2020 Athens County CASA Volunteer of the Year. Knauerhase has volunteered with the local chapter of the Court Appointed Special Advocates since 2013 and has represented the best interests of 17 children during her tenure with the program. She has supported families during successful reunifications in instances where children could safely return home and has worked with children as they transitioned into adoptive placements or permanent relative placements.
Knauerhase was selected for this honor because of her dedication and persistence in advocating for children.
“Suzanne shows up for every one of her families, every time,” CASA Supervisor Tara Huffman said.
Athens County Juvenile Court Judge Robert Stewart applauded the selection and added, “Suzanne has demonstrated a laser focus and a willingness to swim upstream to advocate for true best interests. We need more people like Suzanne.”
Ruth Reilly is a friend to Knauerhase and also a fellow CASA Volunteer. Reilly shared, “Suzanne was my personal inspiration for joining CASA. Her dedication to her cases is possible because she cares so much about the safety and the rights of children and is willing to do whatever she can to see they have a fair chance in life.”
When asked why she spends her time supporting children Knauerhase quoted Nelson Mandela. “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children... and that’s why I am a CASA Volunteer."
Athens CASA is currently accepting applications for the next cohort of CASA Volunteers to begin online pre-service training later this month. More information is available at www.athenscasa.org.
