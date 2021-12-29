Taylor’s 60th anniversary
Jerry and Jo (Sayre) Taylor are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, Dec. 31 at 4 p.m.
Jerry is employed with Lazarus and Jo is employed by Limited Brands.
The couple has two children, Sam Taylor of Ashville and Jer (Kim) Taylor of New Lexington, OH. The couple was also blessed with 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.