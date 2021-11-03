The Ohio University Physics and Astronomy Department will hold an open telescope viewing on Friday and Saturday, November 12-13 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. (Cancelled if cloudy or rainy)
Ohio University Department of Physics & Astronomy invites all people interested in seeing Jupiter, Saturn, and the Moon through telescopes to the Ohio University Observatory on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 and 13 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Guests are expected to conform with university health requirements, which currently include wearing a mask when inside the observatory dome.
