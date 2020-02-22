30th Anniversary – Smith

Sid and Sharron Romine Smith

Sid and Sharron Romine Smith celebrated their 30th anniversary on Feb 14, 2020. Mr Smith is recovering from a brain aneurysm and the couple will take a trip at a later date. Both are 1970 graduates of Athens High School and retired. They are the parents of seven children, Patty Lyn (Randy) Seymour, John W. (Jennifer) Meeks, Jim (Tara) Meeks, Alicia Smith, Shaniah Smith, Lisa ((Brett Mann) Smith and Dana Smith (deceased) and many foster children.

Load comments