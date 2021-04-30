Editor, The Messenger,
The Chonko family wants to thank each and everyone of you for donating to the Athens Food Pantry in the name of our beloved (Andy’s) Andrew Michael Chonko passing.
He would be thrilled and humbled by the love you showed by giving to others in his name. Giving to others was how Andy lived his life and your donations continued that.
God bless you all.
The Chonko Family.
