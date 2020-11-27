LOGAN – The First Presbyterian Church (FPC) is sponsoring the 2020 Good Neighbor Gift Market (GNGM) again this year. This will be the first time it is conducted entirely online because of the need for safety during the on-going health emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For 23 years the First Presbyterian Church of Logan has sponsored the GNGM. Alternative gifts purchased from this catalog empower people to help themselves.
2020 Good Neighbor Gift Market is a place to shop for charitable gifts that support our local non-profit organizations serving the Hocking Hills and surrounding counties. Orders placed through the catalog include a card insert describing the non-profit organization’s mission that can be shared with someone the shopper would like to honor with that donation. Additionally, hand-crafted Christmas and Holiday Cards can be purchased for an extra fee that includes the gift item the donation helps support from the selected group(s). Cards purchased through the GNGM go to support a new group added to the catalog this year, the Smith Chapel Food & Clothing Ministry. 100% of all contributions go to the organizations designated in the GNGM order (there are no administrative fees). Gift market contributions purchased through the catalog are tax-deductible according to IRS rules.
Started in 1997, The First Presbyterian Church has helped raise $115,000 for area non-profits. Last year $5,225 was raised for the groups in our GNGM. As non-profits struggle to make-up revenue shortcomings, fund-raisers like this are even more important to them and it is hoped that we can match or exceed last year’s total contributions. Catalog orders can be placed now until Dec. 31, 2020. Contact loganfirstpres@gmail.com to get a print catalog or request an email with this year’s GNGM catalog. It can also, be downloaded from the First Presbyterian Church of Logan website at http://www.loganfirstpres.org/
2020 Good Neighbor Gift Market groups represented this year are: the “Appalachian Peace & Justice Network,” the “Bowen House Cultural Arts & Education Center,” Dominican Republic “Rising Sun Mission,” “Good Works Community of HOPE,” “Habitat for Humanity of Southeast Ohio,” “Hocking Hills Inspire Shelter,” the “Home Away from Home” a mental health recovery program of Integrated Services, the “Laurelville Community Food Pantry,” “My Sister’s Place” domestic violence shelter, Southeast Ohio Regional Food Bank – “Meals on Wheels.” and the Smith Chapel “Food and Clothing Ministry.”
