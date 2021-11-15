Recently, the men’s group “Men with Vision” Parkersburg Chapter, had the opportunity to refurbish “The Smallest Church in Ohio” in Coolville, also known as The Healing Chapel.
Due to vandalism and thievery, the church fell into despair. This little church was brought to the Coolville area by the late Lloyd Middleton and his wife, Janice Middleton, of Coolville.
Located cross from the rest stop at Coolville, it has been a source of prayer and meditation for travelers and visitors.
The men’s group replaced the picture of Christ on the cross, which had been destroyed, This was done under the direction of President Jim Hickenbottom and family of Williamstown, WV. The men also replaced carpet, painted and recaulked windows. The furniture and woodwork were redone under the direction of Dave Dickey of Little Hocking.
Everyone is invited to visit the Little Church for prayer and meditation.
The Men with Vision group holds its monthly breakfast meeting on the first Saturday at 8 a.m. They are currently meeting at the Peoples Church Fellowship Hall in Boaz, WV. All men are invited to attend.
The chapter is made up of men from different churches and denominations in the area.
For more information, contact Jim Hickenbottom at 304.375.3659.
