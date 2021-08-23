The Jones-Phillips Reunion will be held on Sunday, Sept. 5th, at 1:00 p.m. at the Burr Oak Tom Jenkins Dam on Route 13 north of Glouster. The shelter house is close to the parking lot and restrooms. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided, and guests are invited to bring a covered dish or other picnic fare. Fishing and hiking are available to those who are interested, and the rest of us will enjoy a good visit, beautiful scenery, and fresh air. For more information, call Gretchen Yerian at 740-575-6737.
