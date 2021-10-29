It was a normal day at Detective Danny’s office until he got a call that changed lives.
“Hello?”
“There’s been a murder at 666 Slaughter Road.”
“Oh, o-okay. I’m on my way.”
Chapter 1
Hey. I’m Pat. Let me tell you the story about the weirdest day of life.
“Hey, Pat!”
“Oh, what's up Jim?” I replied walking down Maple Road on my way to hang out with Charles Mgee and Stacy, two young love birds. Suddenly, I heard shouting outside of the gym.
“What is this?! You’re kicking me out of the gym? How about we arm wrestle for it?”
“Get out Ceedee! NOW.”
“Alright, alright! If you say so.”
“What’s happening here?” I ask, walking up to the scene.
“These nerds are kicking me out!” replied the man angrily.
“What is your name?”
“Ceedee’s my name!”
“Come with me,” I tell him, “I’ll get you some food or a drink to calm you down.”
“Where are we going?” asks Ceedee.
“Moonbucks Coffee,” I reply, “To see my friends.”
At Moonbucks, Ceedee takes a copy of today's newspaper. The headline reads:
City detective goes missing while investigating a murder, believed to be dead
“Hey uhh...What’s your name again?”
“My name's Pat,” I reply to Ceedee.
“Ok, Pat. Look at this!” He hands me the newspaper, and I am shocked to see the headline.
“What!?” I yell, “Not Danny!”
Chapter 2
At this time, Stacy and Charles Mgee arrive at the coffee shop.
“Hey, Pat!” Stacy says, but I am in too much shock to respond.
“What’s wrong?” asks Charles Mgee. “And who’s the big dude?”
“His name is Ceedee,” I reply. “But that doesn’t matter. Have you heard the news?” I slide the newspaper over to Charles’s feet. He gasps and his jaw drops.
“Oh no!” cries Stacy, as she reads over Charles’s shoulder.
“This is terrible!” exclaims Charles. “We have to help him.”
“I agree but we need help. We can’t go looking for a missing detective by ourselves. And also, where would we start?”
Just as I say that a man walks through the door wearing a trenchcoat and a fedora.
He walks up to us and tips his hat. “I can help. I work with Danny,” says the mysterious man.
“Who are you?” I ask cautiously.
“My name is John: John Mefiant,” he replies.
“You can join us. But if you work with Danny, where did he go?” I ask.
“His last investigation was at 666 Slaughter Road,” replies John with a smile.
“Alright, bet,” answers Ceedee. “666 doesn’t scare me!”
“I think we should find him,” added Stacy.
“O-ok, whatever you w-want girl,” stutters Charles.
“Well then, let’s go before it’s too late,” I order, and we were on our way to Slaughter Road.
Chapter 3
We walk down to the abandoned house, but Charles stops us before we can enter the mansion. “I don't know about this guys,” Charles forewarns.
“We'll be fine,” John replies. “Don't worry.”
Somewhere in the back of my mind, I know Charles is right, but I have to save Danny.
After all, Danny and I have been childhood friends since we were in diapers. We have to go inside.
When we walk in, it’s pitch black. While I fumble for a flashlight, John Mèfiant finds the light switch pretty quickly and flips it on. My eyes adjust to the light and I see a pretty average mansion with Halloween decorations all over.
“I’m surprised that there are any decorations or even running electricity in this run-down place,” exclaims Ceedee. “Like, the gym is worse than this!”
“Come on guys,” I urge. “We don’t have much time if Danny is hurt. Let's get to looking, and fast.”
Chapter 4
Everyone goes into the next room, but Charles seems cautious.
“Come on, Charles,” said Stacy lazily as she rolled her eyes.
Just as we open the door to go to the next room, we hear a scream in the room before. We turn around to find John standing over blood on the floor.
“Are you okay?” I ask with concern in my voice.
“I’m fine,” he replies, regaining his composure. “This blood isn’t mine.”
“Then whose blood is it?” asks Ceedee.
“I don’t know, but it’s about a day old, when Danny went missing.”
Chapter 5
We walk into the next room and see a bunch of fake zombies. Ceedee laughs and rolls his eyes. “Haha, such scary statues!”
I look around and ask, “Where’s the door?”
“Obviously behind the statues,” jokes Ceedee as he punches a zombie in the head. “See? The door is right he- AHHHHH! NO! STOP! GETAWAY!” Ceedee screams as the statue he punched comes to life with all the other statues around it. They slowly start walking towards us.
“What are we going to do?!” cries Stacy.
“Don’t worry, girl. I’ve got this,” reassures Charles. He takes out a statue with his knee. He knocks another one out with his forearm. I take down one of the statues with my shoulder. Ceedee takes down the last statue by throwing it with his bare hands.
“Wow, Charles,” exclaims Ceedee. “You should play football! You’d be the next Nick Chubb!”
“Who is Nick Chubb?” Charles asks.
Ceedee rolls his eyes and sighs.
“Look, guys!” cries Stacy happily. “Ceedee was right! The door was behind a statue!” Ceedee smiles, and we all go to the next room, which seems to be the bedroom.
Chapter 6
We enter the bedroom and it is as black as obsidian. I click on my flashlight and look around. The room is pretty normal. The bed is coarse, and there are oil stains on a small desk in the corner of the room, but other than that it is just like your average bedroom.
“This is boring,” Ceedee groans, “Can we go now?”
“Ceedee has a point,” I respond. “There isn’t anything weird in this room, so we should probably move on.” Just as we start walking to the door for the next room we hear a scratch and a screech under the bed. We get down and look under the bed. We see about fifty rats walking around. “You finally came,” says a mysterious voice.
“I didn’t know rats could talk,” teases Ceedee.
“They can’t,” replies the voice, and we realize that it’s coming from behind us. We look back and see a short and unusually burly man.
“My name is Jerry,” he states. He has dark hair and glasses, with a bad goatee and a double chin. We all exchange looks and smile.
“Oh no, sooo scary!” jokes Ceedee. Jerry laughs back and the rats run out from under the bed.
Chapter 7
“Guys, watch out!” John yells as he backs away. “They are rabid!”
“How do you know?” I question.
“Ummm… I study rats in my spare time,” he responds. “That doesn’t matter! Get on the bed!” We jump on the bed and try to fend off the rats.
“What are we going to do!?” Stacy cries. She pulls out a pocket knife and stabs a rat in the chest. My jaw drops as she cuts off another one’s head.
“That was amazing, Stacy!” exclaims Charles.
“We’re not done yet,” Stacy replies as she steps on another one. Ceedee was also killing rats by the handful, getting pretty tired.
“You good Ceedee?” I ask.
“Yeah, I’m fine,” he responds, panting. “I haven’t gotten my workout in today.”
While Ceedee was talking, Jerry came up from behind Ceedee and threw a punch at him. It barely hit him and didn’t hurt him. Ceedee turns around and decks Jerry.
I see Jerry run away as we fight the rats. “He’s running!” I yell.
We chase him into the next room, but when we get there, he’s gone. I look around the room and realize it is a kitchen. We try to go to the next room, but the door is locked.
“Well, we’re stuck now,” sighs Charles.
“Not if I’m here!” reassures Ceedee. He tries to punch down the door, but it is too solid.
Chapter 8
“Well, since we are stuck, we might as well rest a little,” I say.
“I can take the first watch,” offers John.
“Sure, I guess,” I reply. Ever since John had known where the light was in the main hall and that the rats were rabid, I had been suspicious of him. We find good spots to sleep and lay down, but I pick a spot close to John to keep an eye on him.
Right when everyone falls asleep, John gets up, sneaks over to a corner, and disappears.
I wake up the group and tell them what happened. We run over to the corner and look around. “Look guys!” I say. I show them a trap door that seems to be leading to the basement.
Chapter 9
We walk down and hear talking.
“Wait,” Stacy pauses, “I think that the voice is Danny’s!”
“Yeah… I think it is!” I say, delighted that we have finally found him.
“Help me!” the voice yells.
“Danny?” I yell. “Guys, that’s Danny!”
We run down the hall and turn towards the voices to see Danny chained to a bench, with John and Jerry standing over him.
“John, what are you doing?” I yell. “Get away from Jerry!”
John just chuckles and looks up. “Oh, Pat,” He laughs as he writes something on a clipboard. “Don’t you realize I was the one behind this? My last name means suspicious in French! Méfiant?”
“You traitor!” yells Stacy as she runs toward him with her fists out. Ceedee quickly grabs her by the arm.
“You’ll kill yourself, girl,” says Ceedee.
“I don’t care, as long as I kill him!” Stacy says as she tries to squeeze out of his grip, but Ceedee holds tightly.
“How are you doing, Danny?” I ask.
“Never better,” he replies sarcastically.
“Alright, stop the blabbering, and prepare to die!” yells John.
We try to run but when we turn around, ghosts are blocking the exit. I glanced back and saw Danny had managed to free himself from the chains.
“You escaped, Danny!” I yell.
“No, I was never trapped,” says Danny.
“What do you mean?” I question.
“You’ll find out later, Pat. I’m sorry,” he responds. I want to ask more, but the ghosts surround me. Ceedee tries to punch one but his fist goes through the ghost and hits me. I slide halfway across the room, pain searing through my face. Charles runs to help me, but the worst thing happens. Stacy throws her pocket knife, and it goes through a ghost and hits Charles in the chest. He falls to the ground, bleeding like crazy.
Chapter 10
“No!” cries Stacy. “Charles!” Stacy runs to Charles, crying. I notice Ceedee hadnt noticed Charles was hit and is still attempting to hit the ghosts. John runs up to Ceedee from behind to try and kick him.
“Ceedee, watch out!” I try to yell, but my voice is too quiet. John kicks Ceedee in the back. Ceedee barely flinches, turns around, and smiles. “Oh John, you messed up,” he says, almost laughing. “DON’T MESS WITH CEEDEE!”
Ceedee punches John and launches him three feet in the air where he hits the floor with a big thud. He hurried up and tried to run, but Ceedee grabs him and throws him down to the ground again. John gasps for air and doesn’t breathe again.
Chapter 11
As John died, I notice all the ghosts vanish. I get up and run to see Charles.
“Stacy,” Charles says. “Pat, I’m so sorry. I failed myself and all of us.”
“No!” Stacy cries. “How could it be your fault? I threw the knife! I killed you!”
“No,” replies Charles quietly. “I jumped in front of the knife. It’s never your fault. Don’t worry. I’ll always love you no matter what.”
Charles’s eyes close and he stops breathing. Stacy cries and lays down next to Charles. I look back and see Ceedee tearing up for the first time.
“Ceedee, are you ok?” I ask.
“I’m fine,” He replies. “But now there’s no one to be the next Nick Chubb.” I smile and realize I haven’t smiled since we entered this horrendous house.
“Ceedee, can you go get Stacy? I think it’s time to confront Danny,” I say.
Chapter 12
After a while, Ceedee manages to get Stacy up. We see Danny standing by the second exit, mumbling something under his breath.
“Danny,” I say, walking up to him. “What happened to you? Give us the truth.”
“Oh Pat,” replies Danny with a sigh. “I knew it would come to this. I guess it’s time for you to get the truth: John worked with me, but it wasn’t as a detective. Investigating is my side job. I work in this laboratory. We have a little plan to destroy you, though.”
“Oh, you’re dead now,” says Ceedee angrily.
“Ok, relax,” replies Danny scaredly. “But anyway, Jerry is just our assistant.”
“What’s your plan?” asks Stacy, still half crying, now even angrier.
“Well, we were going to lure you into our lair and do tests on you.”
“Ceedee, step forward,” I say, smiling.
“Sir yes sir!” he replies, as he runs up to Danny and throws him down.
“Back off!” yells Jerry, coming from nowhere and summoning ghosts in front of Ceedee, forcing him to step back.
“This is it!” yells Jerry. “Prepare for the final reckoning!”
Chapter 13
Ceedee throws a punch at Jerry but misses. I come up behind him and knock him to the ground. He tries to get up, but I don’t let him. Stacy pulls out her knife and stabs him in the neck. He stops breathing. He is dead.
“Danny, let us out,” I warn.
“I won’t,” he responds, “Even if my life depends on it!”
“Well, it does, so let us out of here!” Stacy yells.
“I’d rather not let you out myself,” replies Danny as he pulls out a knife and points it towards his chest.
“Danny, don’t do it,” I warn.
“It’s been nice knowing you,” Danny says, and he stabs himself in the heart. I run over to his body and cry. He stops breathing.
“Goodbye, Danny,” I sob. Even though Danny tried to hurt me, I still care about him.
Chapter 14
We leave the mansion and sit down outside, still in shock.
“Ah, air,” Ceedee exclaims.
“I can’t believe this all happened in just one day,” Stacy says sadly. We walk down to Moonbucks and get some pumpkin spice coffee. We bury Charles’s and Danny’s bodies at the local cemetery. I walk back to my house, realizing the world is a cruel place, full of bad things like murder, betrayal, and sadness. Even though these bad things are in the world, there are still so many things to be hopeful for, like activism, friendship, and kindness.
Pat thought life was back to normal, but now it’s gotten even more unusual than before.
“We’ve got the body. Time to go to Laboratory 2.”
“Alright, La Criminalite. Good work. Angoissant is waiting for you.”
“Don’t leave traces. I think they’re gonna find us again.”
“Ha. No worries. They won’t be looking for us again if I have something to say about it.”
“Detruire, there’s no way for you to kill them without anyone knowing.”
“We can bait them in with that girl they came with. They’ll do anything for her.”
“Detruire, she accidentally killed her boyfriend. The others don’t like her as much.”
“Then we’ll get the big guy. They’re friends now, right?”
“I guess. But how do we get them?”
“Easy.”
Nick Flanigan, Chester Wood, & Collin Chapman are sixth-grade students in Lyndi Maxwell’s class at The Plains Intermediate School.
