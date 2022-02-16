Sitting in the NBC broadcast booth at Three Rivers Stadium, game announcer Curt Gowdy had already made the call; although, it was not his call that would count.
Down on the Three Rivers Stadium field — where the Dec. 23, 1972 NFL divisional playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Oakland Raiders was being played — the players, coaches, 50,327 fans in attendance and a viewing audience of millions watched as the huddled officiating crew decided whether the last play was a touchdown.
Finally, the huddle broke and the game referee separated from the others. Standing by himself wearing number 21, the number he had worn the 12 years of his officiating career, announced the long awaited call. Raising both arms to the heavens, Fred Swearingen ruled the play a touchdown—confirming Curt Gowdy’s broadcast call. With the call, Pittsburgh won its first playoff game in franchise history 13-7, starting Pittsburgh on a path to 63 postseason games of which eight are Super Bowls appearances.
Born in Coolville, Ohio and a graduate of Ohio University, the owner of Swearingen Sporting Goods store at 12 South Court Street, Fred Swearingen could not have known that the call would bring down upon him the eternal wrath of the Oakland Raiders’s head coach, John Madden, a future football hall of fame inductee and the broadcast “Voice” of NFL Football for 29 years. Nor could Swearingen have known that the call would forever carry the moniker, the “Immaculate Reception.” In 1991, the play was voted by sports writers as the greatest play in NFL history. What exactly occurred that afternoon on the field at Three Rivers Stadium that produced Madden’s lifetime of wrath?
A defensive game with no score at halftime saw the Steelers, on the opening drive of the second half, score first with a field goal, followed by another in the fourth quarter for a 6-0 lead.
But, with 1:13 remaining in the game, the Raiders’s quarterback Ken Stabler ran for a touchdown and the extra point gave the Raiders what appeared to be a game winning 7-6 lead. However, with 22 seconds remaining on the game clock and the Steelers facing a fourth and 10 on their own 40 yard line, a full 60 yards from their goal line, Terry Bradshaw took the snap from center, stepped back into the pocket and threw a pass to running back John “Frenchy” Fuqua. Just as Fuqua reached for the pass, he was hit by the Raiders’s Jack Tatum. The pass deflected off either Fuqua or Tatum and back into the hands of Steelers running back Franco Harris who ran 60 yards for the apparent Steelers’s winning touchdown.
But, was it? At the time, the NFL had the “ double touch” rule,” which prohibited a football pass deflection from an offensive player to another offensive player. In this instance, the deflection of the football caught by Franco Harris had to be from Oakland’s Tatum, not from Harris’s teammate Fuqua. Whether Harris’s catch of the deflected football and run was the game winning touchdown rested with what the game officials saw or did not see. And at the time, there was no instant video replay to assist officiating reviews.
Recognizing the questionable nature of the catch and touchdown, Swearingen called the officials together. In the official’s huddle, he asked the other officials what they saw. Two officials, back judge Adrian Burk and umpire Pat Harder, both indicated it was a rule compliant deflected catch by Harris and a touchdown. The other officials indicated they did not have anything to call.
Meanwhile, in the press box, Art McNally, the NFL’s head of officiating, observing the proceeding and thinking the officiating crew may be confused by the “double touch” rule, sent a messenger to contact the alternate game official Fred Wyant to tell him he could assist the on field officials in sorting out the rule. Instead of contacting Wyant, the messenger went directly to Swearingen, telling him McNally was on the press box phone. Both Swearingen and McNally separately acknowledged what transpired during the call. Swearingen told McNally that Burk and Harder had the play as a touchdown whereupon McNally responded OK. He returned to the field to make the touchdown call (Football Zebras, April 7, 2017).
Over the years, the call developed tentacles of innuendos, rumors and criticism from individuals with vested self-interests who were not privy to what transpired between the officials on the field, in the press box and during Swearingen and McNally’s phone discussion. Claims circulated that McNally told Swearingen he reviewed the press box television feed and it was a touchdown, which he told him to call. Others postulated the officiating crew was intimated into calling it a touchdown for fear for their safety.
In an Oct. 5, 2016 article by Mark Tanier, “Urban Legends of the NFL: Did Frightened Refes Stage the Immaculate Reception?”, he debunked all the aspersions cast upon the refereeing crew and identified the source of the rumor that the officials feared for their safety.
Speaking to reporters on the flight back to Oakland after the game, Tanier quoted Madden as stating, “But I do know that there was no way they could have reversed the touchdown even if it had been illegal. They (the officials) had to give Pittsburgh the victory to save their own lives.”
Madden’s statement spread like wildfire throughout the media. Madden would harbor a grudge so intense against the officiating crew, and specifically Swearingen, that on the 40th anniversary of the game in 2012, he refused to be interviewed for a NFL Network’s special on the Immaculate Reception.
There is so much more to Fred Swearingen than the Immaculate Reception call and his 20 years as an NFL official, officiating in two NFL Championship games, four NFL Playoff games, a NFL Pro Bowl and the 1979 Super Bowl Xlll. Serving during World War ll in the Naval Air Corps aboard the carrier U.S.S. Bunker Hill, he was a dive bomber pilot who — while flying at low altitudes — dove at vertical angles between 45 and 60 degrees through enemy fire and flack discharging bombs at close range upon designated roads, bridges, ships and other specified targets. After the war, Swearingen returned to Athens as one of its most decorated service members, receiving the Navy Cross, four distinguished Flying Crosses, four air medals and a Presidential Citation.
Did John Madden’s wrath intimidate Fred Swearingen? I don’t believe so.
Fred passed away on Dec. 16, 2016 in The Vintage at Las Villas De Carlsbad. Signifying what he believed to be his greatest life accomplishment and the legacy he wanted to be remembered by, his service in the Naval Air Corps, he directed that his cremains be scattered not on a football field, but at sea. At least, that is what I would like to believe.
Bill Walker
Athens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.