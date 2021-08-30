The Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery (OVMoD) has announced the development of the Nada Jean Kerr Discovery Center through Literacy. The programming and exhibits supported within this Center are made possible through a generous gift of $50,000 from Calista Kerr Strickmaker and Ronald Strickmaker and by the Nada Kerr Fund to Provide Books for Kids in Athens through the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.
The Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery is a hands-on discovery museum that provides educational STEM+Arts (STEAM) opportunities to families throughout southeast Ohio.
“When Ron and I learned about the Ohio Valley Museum of Discovery, it was important for us to get involved for the benefit of all children in our area,” said Calista Kerr Strickmaker. She continued, “We wanted to honor my mother, Nada Jean Kerr who was an elementary school teacher. Her motto was that once you become a good reader, you can become a great leader. She also believed being a good teacher was like holding a candle, helping to light the way. My mother, who was a hard driven, fun and funny lady was constantly “lighting the way” while educating all people on all issues of life!”
OVMoD board member Grace Essex says, “It is no surprise that the Kerr/Strickmaker family has given us such a generous donation. They are lifelong members of our community and have always supported Athens and its endeavors. This is a beautiful way to remember Calista’s mother. With their generous donation, the establishment of a Discovery Center Through Literacy will provide a space for children to discover and enjoy books and literacy activities.”
Nada Jean Kerr Discovery Center through Literacy programming and announcements are available on the OVMoD website, www.ovmod.org, or social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.