In honor of former long-time superintendent The Plains Alumni Association is offering a $1,000 scholarship to any graduating 2020 senior. For eligibility, the applicant must be a descendant of anyone who attended the old The Plains School (pre-1968).
Applications forms can be obtained in the A.H.S guidance office, and must be received by the first Monday in April.
