The Plains Alumni Association is again seeking applicants for their annual Humphrey Scholarship named in honor of long-time administrator, Herman Humphrey. The scholarship is $1,000 and is given to a graduating senior who has some relationship to a former The Plains student, pre 1968.
Applications may be picked-up at the guidance office at Athens High School and must be returned by the first Monday in April.
Any alumnus who would like to donate to the scholarship fund can send check to made to "Humphrey Scholarship" to Angela Anderson at 8959 Lavelle Road in Athens, Ohio 45701.
