The Plains United Methodist Church Choir will present an Easter cantata on Sunday, April 10, at 7 p.m. "Then Came the Morning" is an Easter celebration composed by award-winning Sue C. Smith and Russell Mauldin. Maxine Young, choir director, will conduct the cantata with piano accompaniment by Julia Gallaher. Garry Hunter will narrate. "Then Came the Morning" will be performed in the church sanctuary at 3 North Plains Road and will be followed by a reception in the church’s Family Life Center. The cantata and reception will be presented free of charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.