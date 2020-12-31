As 2020 closes, we are looking back at the defining moments of 2020. From the pandemic, to protests, elections and changes to our daily lives, it’s been quite a year. Over the next few issues you will see our annual Year in Review, where we highlight significant stories from each month. We will also be including some of our favorite photos captured by Messenger photographer John Halley. Thank you for your readership in 2020, we look forward to bringing you the best in local news in the new year. From the staff of the Athens Messenger, Happy New Year, Athens County.
The unforgettable moments of 2020
- Messenger photos by John Halley
