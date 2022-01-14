From the Wednesday, Jan. 12, 1944 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– In preparation for a possible gas shortage, the Gas Company teamed up with city officials, Boy Scouts and high school students in order to set up a network to notify residents of the issue.
– Gallipolis City Schools were closed until the following Monday to prevent the spread of the flu and other illnesses that had taken a toll on the teaching staff and students alike.
– Former Ohio University football player Andrew T. Szalay was reported killed in action by the Navy at the age of 24. He was serving as a fighter pilot over the South Pacific when he was killed .
From the Monday, Jan. 10, 1955 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Robert Large, 31, of Columbus was reported as escaped from the Athens city jail on Sunday afternoon. Large was incarcerated on a bad check charge after being captured by Columbus officers and transferred down to Athens.
– While clearing out years of discarded papers and records, a program folder issued in 1883 for the Athens Opera House was found on the second floor of city hall. The program was for a debate, essayist and orators of the Philomathean and Athenian Literary Societies of Ohio University.
– The Athens County Red Cross Chapter along with Ohio University's Army ROTC unit collected 319 pints of blood at their January drive.
From the Thursday, Jan. 13, 1966 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Mayor Raymond Shepard expressed hopes that 50% of the proposed $2 million water department expansion project could be covered by the federal government with the city expecting to begin construction in 1966.
– The Athens County Recorders Office noted an increase in mortgages and the amount of total fees as well as a decline in deeds filled compared to the same month just two years earlier.
– Ohio University received a $10,500 grant from the National Science Foundation to support a program of research participation for the college teacher of chemistry. They were one of 18 institutes selected.
