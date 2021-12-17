From the Friday, Dec. 13, 1940 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– E. F. DeVore, Nelsonville auditor, reports that the total balance of funds across the various departments of the city government totals to $40,998.27 as of Nov. 30.
– Talks of beginning an egg auction in Athens County began. The auction would serve surrounding counties egg producers as well as those within the county.
– Both varsity and reserve basketball teams from Ames-Bern won out against the Chauncey Blue Devils.
From the Thursday, Dec. 14, 1961 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– A 1962 station wagon was donated to the Athens County Red Cross by Beasley-Mathews Inc. This is the tenth vehicle donated by the company's executive director, Mrs. Clarke Daily.
– The Reverend Charles E. Magruder, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Athens, submitted his resignation which became effective on Dec. 31, 1961.
– Three weeks in to the campaign, $4,432 has been collected in the Christmas Seal Campaign. The endeavor was set by the Athens County Tuberculosis and Health Association and represents half of their $8,000 goal.
From the Wednesday, Dec. 17, 1975 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Six firemen took a Civil Service Commission test on Dec. 16, 1975 to apply for lieutenant in the Athens department left open when Ronald Bumgardner was promoted to captain.
– Retiring Alexander School Board members Dan Straight and William Lightfritz were honored for their service to the school district at a special meeting of the Alexander School Board. Straight served more than 25 years on the school board with Lightfritz serving for four, two of them as vice president.
– Hocking Technical College was hit with a 2% operating budget cut for the 1975-1976 school year. School trustee president, Dr. John Light, told other members of the board that the decrease will not significantly impact the college in the coming year but recommended vigilance.
