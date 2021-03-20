From the Thursday morning, March 16, 1905 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– The executive committee of the Ohio Woman Suffrage association, at a meeting held in Cleveland voted unanimously to ask the state legislature to submit to the voters a constitutional amendment providing for full suffrage for women. The committee agreed to immediately commence “to influence members and prospective members of the next general assembly.”
– A barn belonging to Charles and Mellisa Moore, three miles south of Athens, was destroyed by fire. All contents were destroyed, adding up to $400. The cause was unknown.
– The Columbus Carriage & Harness Co. of Columbus advertised harnesses, buggies, and extra tires. The company boasted a covered buggy for $50.50 with 3-4 rubbers for an extra $13.
From the Friday, March 18, 1955 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Construction of the $600,000 four-story brick Commerce Building was underway at the corner of Court and President streets. The foundation was nearly done and the building would soon “begin to come out of the ground.” The East Green dormitory program was progressing with three of the buildings under construction at that time.
– More than 3,000 trees were planted along highways in Athens County by the State Highway Department to prevent erosion and beautify the roadside areas. The trees were planted on high and rough banks which are impossible to reach with power mowers.
– Winter weather reared up again during the week. The fallen snow quickly melted, rising the the Hocking River by 4.8 feet.
