From the Thursday morning, Oct. 21, 1880 edition of the Athens Messenger:
- The first snow storm of the winter season occurred Tuesday evening. It was described as “brisk flurry” that “melted away as fast as it fell.”
- The 24th Presidential Election was in full swing and much of the Athens Messenger was devoted to covering the political happenings of the day. On the front page were updates from around the country of both Republican and Democratic rallies.
-Travel by train was the hottest ticket of the day, and an advertisement in the Athens Messenger totted the Ohio & Mississippi as being the “best line between Cincinnati, St. Louis, Texas, and the GREAT WEST.”
From the Thursday, Oct. 25, 1990 edition.
- The Suffrage movement was gaining traction and in Athens, 38 clubs from around the state met together for the Ohio Women’s Suffrage Association’s meeting.
- Out of Town News detailed the coming and goings of people living in the villages of Athens County. Included the visiting of relatives and social calls.
- An advertisement for Royal Baking Powder bragged that the brand was “absolutely pure.”
From the Friday, Oct. 24, 1940 edition of the Athens Messenger
- Ohio University students were preparing for Dad’s Weekend and Homecoming. The University was planning a Sophomore Sack Race, a float parade and a football game.
- Girls at Athens Junior High School were redecorating the school’s club rooms as part of a class project on home furnishing. The rooms were painted a “buff” color and the students painted the furniture and sewed drapes for the space.
- The Athens Messenger ran a short bit of advice that “Winter is a good time to buy an automobile.” The story was not an advertisement, rather a statement of winter being a good time to purchase a vehicle based on price reductions.
