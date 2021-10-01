From the Saturday, Oct. 1, 1921 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– A planted explosive is found by a group of young boys at the Nelsonville substation of the Hocking Valley Power Company. It was suspected to have been placed there by strikers working at the brick plant.
– The state board of health began bracing for a diphtheria epidemic in Ohio as winter approached. If caught within 24 hours and an anti-toxin is administered, death can be prevented.
– Bridge work has been the focus of county road gangs throughout the summer. This came following the cave-in at the K & M bridge on Marshfield Road.
From the Wednesday, Sept. 29, 1943 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Both Roy Birtcher and his brother-in-law, Carlos Lyons, of Nelsonville received Army-Navy “E” award at ceremonies.
– More than 200 entries were submitted for the Home Canning Fair of the Ohio Fuel Gas Company. Cash prizes ranged from 75 cents to $1.50
– New Marshfield resident John Katzenbach, 58, passed at Sheltering Arms Hospital from injuries received during an accident at Carbondale Mine.
From the Friday, Sept. 28, 1962 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Ohio University President Vernon R. Alden spoke to students regarding the campuses public speaker policy, saying he believes students are intelligent enough to make up their own minds about issues regardless of what speakers come and that stifling free speech is not in the best interest of the university.
– Two Millfield men were arrested in connection to an incident where a New York Central freight train was flagged down unnecessarily. The men, Wayne Montgomery and William Kempton, were charged and no one was injured in the incident.
– The homecoming program for Glouster High School included a parade through town followed by the queen, Dianna Russell, and her court of four which included senior Teresa Hunter, junior Regina Sikorski, sophomore Cheryl Spencer and freshman Mona Russell.
