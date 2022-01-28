From the Thursday, Jan. 24, 1946 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Wesley McMannis, 64, of York Township was killed in a mining accident at a mine in Kimberly. He had set a squib to go off after an appropriate distance was reached but the device exploded immediately, killing the miner. Originally from Vinton County, he had lived in Nelsonville for several years.
– A furnace backfire caused billowing smoke at the Eagles Building in Nelsonville, prompting a response from firefighters. No fire was found and no one was harmed.
– A series of faculty lectures is planned by Ohio University with the first to center on the philosophy of William Shakespeare’s work and another in March on the topic of atomic energy.
From the Tuesday, Jan. 29, 1957 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Eight-year-old Richard Grimes of Nelsonville passed away after falling on a sheet of ice near his home. He injured his head and was rushed to White Cross Hospital in Columbus.
– John Arthur Clark, 23, of Millfield was sentenced to Ohio Penitentiary following a plea of guilty to assault with intention to rob. He had attempted to steal a purse from Mrs. Fred South after knocking her to the ground. He could be incarcerated for one to 15 years.
– Ohio University flew a replica flag based of the United States flag of when the university was founded. It hosted eight red stripes, seven white stripes and 15 stars.
From the Thursday, Jan. 25, 1968 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– A report following the collapse of the Silver Bridge connecting West Virginia and Ohio outlined that the cause of the collapse most likely came from the Ohio side. A full report would not come for at least two years according to the story. At the time, seven people were still missing.
– An embezzlement case brought down Mr. and Mrs. Gaylord Storer, both employees of the Peoples Trust and Bank in Marietta. A nearly $427,000 shortage from the Belpre branch of the of the bank netted the couple a combined 16 years, ten for the husband and six for his wife.
– Special needs teacher Daniel Peterson received the Distinguished Service Award at the Athens Jaycee’s annual Bosses’ Night in recognition of his work with disabled children.
