From the Wednesday, Nov. 13, 1936 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Details regarding a new swimming pool and stadium proposal in Nelsonville were outlined and explained by the local Rotary Club.
– A fire at the home of Raymond Matheny was expected to cost the homeowner several hundred dollars in damages. Most of the furniture and belongings in the home were destroyed.
– The first drivers tests in Athens County on Friday, Nov. 13, 1936. The next round of testing was scheduled for two weeks later on Nov. 27.
From the Monday, Nov. 11, 1957 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Dr. James R. Patrick spoke at the Veterans Day observance, emphasizing the increased courage that will be needed to fight the ongoing Cold War.
– James A. Woogerd, 53 of Mineral, was injured after his car crashed into a Columbus and Southern Ohio Electric CO. pole on Route 56.
– A suit is filed by the father of Nelsonville toddler Carl Alter III. The suit claims that A German Shepard owned by Thelma Kontner Starkey bit the child on the thigh causing permanent scarring.
From the Friday, Nov. 12, 1971 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Approval was given for paving at Beechwood Estates off of Route 50 W. With four residents in attendance, county commissioners approved the plan, moving to the next step of taking bids on the project.
– Debris was found ablaze along old Route 50 near Fisher Station the previous afternoon. Firemen from the Richland Area extinguished the flames, warning that any debris burning must be done with a fire permit.
– A student loan fund for engineering tech students at Tri-County Technical College was established by members of the Engineering Technology Department.Funds will be given through payroll deductions from willing faculty.
