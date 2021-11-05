From the Wednesday, Nov. 5, 1930 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– A gas explosion at the Millfield Mine occurred around noon, trapping at least 150 men including several officers of the company and salesmen. They were trapped nearly 200 feet below the surface. The explosion was thought to have occurred as workers installed new fan to increase air circulation in the mine.
– An Amesville woman and her sister were injured when struck by an automobile in Marietta on Monday morning. Mrs. Frank Selby had her leg broken and Mrs. Laura Smith was badly bruised and battered after the driver lost control of the car and ran onto the sidewalk.
– Lower grade students performed songs and recitations at the Millfield Parent-Teacher Association.
From the Monday, Nov. 4, 1957 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Eddie Miller, 15 of Chauncey, shot his 38 year old father Henry twice with intent to kill after he allegedly beat his mother and other family members. Henry was taken to University Hospital in Columbus and Eddie was taken into custody and scheduled for psychological evaluation. One bullet grazed is head, causing a fracture and the other took out a chunk of flesh from the right arm.
– The number of absent students climbs as flu and cold germs spread amongst them. That day’s absences counts for 18.4% of enrollment across Athens city schools.
– A classroom of students at Athens High School threw their support behind the proposed levy, saying they see first-hand the need for additional funding. Students cited building disrepair and the need for updated textbooks among other needs.
From the Wednesday, Nov. 3, 1971 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Donald Barrett was elected Athens City mayor, making him the first Democrat to hold the office since 1935. Republicans retained control of voting council seats by a five to two margin.
– Dr. George Lobdell, professor of history, was presented with the Air Force ROTC Outstanding Service Award in recognition of his membership on the OU Military Affairs Committee and Officer Education Council. Mary O’Malley was also presented with an award, the Air Force ROTC Certificate of Appreciation for serving as secretary of the Department of Aerospace Studies.
– Voters in seven of eight county villages voted for town officials in the years election with Coolville having no new filings for public office.
