From the Tuesday, Feb. 11, 1947 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Nelsonville City Council are planned to consider the purchase and installation of a two-way radio communication system for the Nelsonville Police Department. Other considered purchases included the addition of another patrolman, an additional firearm and increasing officer pay by $20 a month.
– County commissioners appropriated nearly $409,000 for county expenditures, over $33,000 more than the previous year. The difference will be made up by taxes accrued from gas and car licenses.
– Ohio University President John C. Baker expressed concern to the Athens Rotary Club about the university’s need for new buildings and updated faculty salaries, saying that a 20% increase in pay would still not be sufficient to cover living costs.
From the Friday, Feb. 7, 1958 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– 130 residents have enrolled to be candidates for central committeemen of both the Republican and Democrat parties in the May primary with 78 for the right and 52 for the left.
– Dr. Chen Ning Yang, co-winner of the 1957 Nobel Prize for physics was scheduled to give a series of speeches in Athens at Ohio University. Representatives from over 34 southeastern Ohio high schools and universities were in attendance.
– Carthage-Troy High School in Coolville was broken into on Feb. 5 but nothing was reported stolen.
From the Monday, Feb. 10, 1969 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Tenth District Congressman Clarence E. Miller expressed opposition for a congressional pay raise, believing that House members should be allowed to debate the matter.
– Athens Boy Scout Troop 51 of the Beacon School received their formal charter Saturday. They became the first of the kind in the Hocking Scout District which covered Athens and part of Meigs counties.
– 19-year-old Ohio University sophomore Elaine Danovitz was pronounced dead after being struck by a slow-moving freight train. She was crossing the railroad tracks near McKinley Ave. when she walked into the trains path.
