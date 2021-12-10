From the Wednesday, Dec. 6, 1939 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Free lunches began being provided to 1,350 Athens County students through a WPA project. Each meal cost the project about three cents, about 60 cents in todays money. This program made Coolville grade school the 21st to provided lunches to the children of indigent families.
– Jacksonville, at the time home to 900 residents, planned a celebration for the dedication of their waterworks system on that Saturday. It would serve 186 residents with a 100,000 gallon capacity reservoir storage.
– Robbers held up the Circleville, Ohio Savings Bank and Company and escaped with $11,500 after locking employees in a back room. The banks Executive VP, N. E. Reicheldfer, was forced to unlock the vault. Adjusting for the rate of inflation, that amount would be equal to nearly $230,000 today.
From the Thursday, Dec. 8, 1960 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Nelsonville Little League and junior high football teams were honored at a banquet sponsored by their parents and the Nelsonville Athletic Association.
– 16 students at Nelsonville High School were cited on the merit roll wiht straight A’s.
– Cub Scout Pack 71 out of Glouster visited Burr Oak Lake Filtration Plant earlier in the week to learn about the process of filtering water. 25 young men and several parents were on the trip along with their Den Chiefs.
From the Friday, Dec. 5, 1974 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Unemployment claims across the state were up for the year but the Bureau of Employment Services assured Ohioans that funds are adequate to meet the demand. According to the bureau, they had enough funds for the next two years.
– The total number of motor vehicles in the county reached an all year low in November. Only 1,084 titles were issued, compared to the previous low in February of 1,160.
– The county board of elections made preparations to begin recounting ballots by hand in the contested governor’s race. There were 14,119 ballots cast in the county and is expected to take about a day and a half to complete.
