From the Monday, Oct. 16, 1933 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Planning for the annual Fall Festival hosted by Athens Junior and Senior High School is well underway with woodshed students busy building booths and other structures needed for the event.
– Auto crash involving five young girls along Sugar Creek Roa leads to the death of 12-year-old Helen Child. Her older sister Margaret was relatively unharmed but her sister Ethel was taken to the hospital. Phyllis Clark, 15, and Mary Augustine, 14, both survived the crash.
– The first edition that year of The Megaphone, Athens High School's student publication, hit the stands on Friday, Oct. 13.
From the Wednesday, Oct. 13, 1954 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– The Nelsonville Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire that threatened to explode an oil storage tank at the Lick Run lease of Frank O'Mara.
– Ohio University President John C. Baker is scheduled as a guest speaker at a regional conference where issues such as welfare legislation, public assistance, and child welfare will be discussed among others.
– William Wagner, Marjorie Ridenour and Priscilla Alden were voted as president, vice president and secretary of the Athens High School sophomore class.
From the Thursday, Oct. 15, 1976 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Robin Dole, daughter of vice presidential candidate Bob Dole, attended a dinner held by Athens County Republicans in an effort to quell rumors that her father is a political "hatchet man".
– Protests are held over billing procedures for The Plains Sewer and Water District by citizens who feel they are being "ripped-off." Reports of residents being charged twice caused the issue.
– Common Pleas Court Judge Lowell Howard met with county commissioners to discuss plans for the temporary housing of inmates while a new jail is being constructed. Public Works funding is expected to be used to build the new jail.
