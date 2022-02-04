From the Monday, Feb. 4, 1946 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– Enrollment at Ohio University continued to climb with the second semester beginning. Over 1,000 new students, of which 90% were veterans, were expected to begin classes. Total enrollment reached 3,100.
– Pianist Sascha Gorodnitski was scheduled to perform at Memorial Auditorium in Athens. He had previously played for crowds at Carnegie Hall with the New York Philharmonic Symphony and the National Orchestra Association.
– 49-year-old Herdie Smith, a brick worker with the Hocking Valley Brick Company, passed away in a motor vehicle crash on a stretch of Route 33 near Nelsonville.
From the Tuesday, Feb. 5, 1957 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– A meeting was held between Nelsonville city officials and Eugene Edwards, owner of Nelsonville Cable Company, to discuss the issues and complications with cable service by the company. Edwards stated that the equipment he had purchased was not performing as promised by the manufacturer.
– Talk about the installation of an elevator at the county courthouse begin again with a Columbus architect being brought before the board.Three years prior, the board approved plans and bids were taken but no further action was taken.
– 2.6 acres of land, which the Lawhead Press building was located on, were annexed by the county.
From the Friday, Feb. 2, 1968 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– The threat of a non-academic employee strike at Ohio University was avoided following a meeting between university officials and members of the Local 1699 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal employees.
– Nearly $200,000 in federal funds were awarded for the development of the Multi-County Health Demonstration project. The project would benefit seven southeastern Ohio counties, including Athens. Funds will be used to pay employees and conduct research into health issues specific to the local area.
– Four bridges in the county were chosen for repairs once spring hits. The bridges were located in Glouster, Ames Township, Dovr Township and Millfield.
