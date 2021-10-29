From the Thursday, Oct. 31, 1935 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– G. L. Hawk of Athens is elected to be on a board of 12 Ohio coal operators to serve in industrial relations with miners under the Guffey Coal Act.
– The annual Nelsonville Halloween Street Parade was held that night, sponsored by the Glenford Dugan Post of the American Legion. Participants gathered at the Legion building between 6 and 7 p.m. with the parade beginning at 7 p.m. Cash prizes were awarded.
– Alexander Surchik, of Moscow, served as an official representative of the Soviet government as he came to Nelsonville to see a demonstration of a device invented by local Merrill W. Cox. Details of the device were not discussed but it was reported to pertain to both military and commercial flying.
From the Wednesday, Oct. 31, 1956 edition of The Athens Messenger.
–Eight new members were inducted into the Nelsonville National Honor Society. New members included Judy Barrows, Mary Ann Kinneer, Phyllis Gibbons, Charlotte Prater, Phillis Barber, Ray Tanguy, Robert Chapman and Nancy Devol.
– The new district headquarters of the Ohio Division of Forestry and Wildlife opened on East State Street in Athens. The public was invited to visit the building by Vern Honchell, a district forester.
– 300 attendees met Ohio University students from 30 foreign countries at the sixth annual International Scholarship and Goodwill Fund dinner sponsored by the United Church Women of Athens. Proceeds from the dinner went to a scholarship for international students.
From the Friday, Oct. 30, 1970 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– A union shop for all blue collar and most clerical employees is one of the major demands left at the time unresolved in Ohio University labor management negotiations. Labor relations attorney Frank Stewart served as a university negotiator but was unable to comment on whether OU administration had requested an official legal opinion.
– Major General Edwin Burba was killed when a twin-engine military transport plane crashed in West Virginia. The general had visited Athens County several times as the deputy commanding general of Headquarters 1st Army.
– A $1,500 check was presented to the Athens County Shrine Club to be used for medical and hospital care of disabled children.
