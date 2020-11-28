From the Nov. 23, 1893 edition of the Athens Messenger.
- Notice was given concerning road work leading from Carbondale to Nelsonville, near what was known as “the Nanna house” in the northeast quarter of the section thirty in Waterloo Township.
- An article announcing the winter social season ran on page 3. “Athens this winter promises to be more brilliant in her social life than at any period with recent years, or in fact, during her history.” A large number of “dress parties” were being planned which promised no end of social joys to the “belles and beans.”
- The “Great Bankrupt Sale” was advertised for the stock of the late firm Palmer & MaGrath, Perkins Block and consisted of a line dress goods, dry goods, gloves, notions and ladies’ and gentlemen’s furnishings.
From the Nov. 29, 1920 edition of the Athens Messenger
- Taking up a large section of the front page was the headline, “Young wife makes tragic end of life late Saturday night.” The story was of 18-year-old Gertrude Lewis who “ended her life by shooting herself through the heart with a revolver shortly before midnight.” The article went into details of the young woman’s life, including that she had lost an infant child and was on the “outs” with her husband.
- Nelsonville news listed various clubs that would be meeting, including the Busy Bee Maraphon Club. Also listed were the social news of the day, including Miss Flo Hutchins, a teacher in Columbus, who visited her parents in Nelsonville for Thanksgiving.
- Rauch’s Bakery in Athens took out an advertisement thanking the community for its interest in the new “Butter-Nut Bread.”
From the Nov. 28, 1945 edition of The Athens Messenger
-The American Legion announced the launch of the “Gifts for Yanks Who Gave” program. The annual Christmas program provided Christmas packages for hospitalized service people and veterans of World Wars I and II.
- Ohio University was expected an enrollment of 2,300-2,600 students in the next semester and OU was beginning to look into an increasing need for student housing accommodations. The university was anticipating 150 extra students who would need housing. The local Kiwanis organization was helping in the search.
- The Westside Garden Club learned all about Christmas Decorations for its meeting. The Club also voted to contribute to the Red Cross and the Hocking Valley Flood Control Project.
