From the Saturday, July 16, 1910 edition of The Athens Daily Messenger.
– A warrant for the arrest of Austin Keeton, a miner, charged him with stealing rugs and horse blankets from the Athens State Hospital. He was arrested after finding three horse blankets, three rugs, two coats, two revolvers, some fine brass hinges, and other horse-riding equipment in his possession.
– A bridge over raccoon Creek in mineral collapsed with Albert Ross, age 55, and Harry Beckler driving over it. The men fell 12 feet into the creek below with ross being severely injured and Beckler receiving minor injuries.
– 306 Ohio University summer school students took a train to Point Pleasant, WV for their usual annual trip. The previous several years saw a potential end to the trip with 1910 being the return of the trip.
From the Friday, July 12, 1938 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– The Pilgrim Holiness Church on Chesnut Street in Nelsonville celebrated its 25th anniversary with a talk about the history of the church held after usual services.
– Federal Agent W. P. Oliver, a representative of the Surplus Commodities Corporation, was scheduled to visit Athens in order to assist in the organization of a Food Stamp Plan for both Athens and Washington Counties.
– A false call to The Plains Fire Department from a woman lead to both Mayor Cliff Cornell and Fire Chief Harold Junod considering refusal of assistance to calls outside corporation limits.
From the Sunday, July 14, 1968 edition of The Athens Messenger.
– The Ohio Valley Health Services Foundation Inc. announced future plans for the expanding of local health services or the seven-county area in Appalachia Ohio. Those items for consideration included grants for O’Bleness Hospital, a public health center in Jackson, a long-term care unit in Oak Hill with another in Meigs County at the Veterans memorial Hospital in Pomeroy.
– Recreation director Robert Burson announced a city wide recreation program in the form of a City Olympics with each playground having a team.
– A motion for appeal for Gene Isaac Stees, a former Ohio Univesity assistant professor, was denied by the County Clerk of Courts. Stees was convicted of first-degree murder in 1963 in the death of his wife, age 30 and attempting to dispose of her body by placing it in a steel drum and dumping it in a lake.
