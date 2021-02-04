From the Thursday Morning, Feb. 6, 1890 edition of The Athens Messenger
- Under local items, was the mysterious disappearance of a Trimble Township man, Elmer N. Sands, son of Mr. J. N. Sands a well known and prominent citizen of Trimble. Elmer disappeared from Utica, OH, where he occupied a position as telegraph operator. “[H]is absence remaining unexplained at our latest advices.
- A woman in Bern Township burned to death after her dress caught fire at a grate. Mrs. Prudence Hanson, 64, the widow of Robert Hanson died one day after her dress caught fire. According to the article, her cries brought her son, F.W. Hanson and his wife to her aid, but the clothing was already enveloped in flames, leaving burns throughout her body. “The unfortunate woman lingered in intense agony until the following morning when death came to her relief.”
- The Messenger advertised that they were available for all classes of commercial work with the highest style of printing art. This was thanks to new equipment being procured.
From the Thursday morning, Feb. 2, 1905 edition of The Athens Messenger
- Continental Mine No. 252, known as the No. 2 mine near Glouster went up in flames. The fire was discovered near the bottom of the shaft. The flames were spread by the fans and drafts in the mines. No miners were injured in the blaze, however 16 horses were killed.
- The Athens Population reached above the 5,000 mark in the official census. Prior to 1900, Nelsonville was the only city in the county, and this census officially made Athens a proper city.
- In advertising, Tonsiline throat remedy proclaimed that even if you had a neck as long as a giraffe it would still soothe your sore throat all the way done. A bottle could be bought for 25¢ and 50¢
